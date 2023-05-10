Former friends of accused serial killer say he was ‘spiraling’

Two former friends of a suspected serial killer in Davis, California speak out about the accusations.
By Madisen Keavy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) – Two former friends of a man in California said they felt shocked and nauseous after learning he might be a serial killer.

Carlos Dominguez was arrested last week after police said he was behind a string of stabbings in Davis.

Two of Dominguez’s former friends, who wished to stay unidentified, shared stories involving him. One of the friends was his roommate.

“I saw him kind of spiraling during summer, but we didn’t think much of it and we wouldn’t expect this whole thing to happen,” one friend said.

The friend said he and Dominguez would play basketball together, talk late at night and play video games together, “typical things that a house full of guys would do.”

“There were a lot of aspects where I didn’t know if it was like the real him,” the other friend said.

A photo taken in 2021 shows Dominguez looking happy with a group of friends.

“He would Facetime or video call his siblings everyday, and his parents I knew that he would text regularly,” one friend said.

The former friends said they noticed a change in Dominguez last year, but they chalked it up to stress.

Dominguez was a biological sciences student at UC Davis before he flunked out two weeks ago.

“We knew he was failing his classes and he was gonna switch to psychology,” a friend said. “That summer, one time when we came home, we noticed that there was a hole in the door. It seemed like Carlos lost his temper, like he went crazy at that time.”

A more recent image of Dominguez shows him in custody, with long hair in his face. His friends said he looked unfamiliar and completely unlike a photo from Dominguez’s birthday two years ago where his face is covered in cake and a smile.

Dominguez’s former roommate said he is shocked but able to see what could have brought him here.

“For me, I think I want to have that conception because I didn’t want to acknowledge that this was something that was slowly building over him and was a part of him, as I knew him, but in reality, it makes more sense to realize that this is something that he had been struggling with, enough to punch a hole, his door that he shared with somebody else,” he said.

