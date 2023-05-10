WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A funeral for Harold D. Chartrand, who died on March 16, 2023 will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, beginning with calling hours at the Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of his 11:30 a.m. service at the funeral home, with Bruce Chartrand, officiating. Immediately following Harold’s funeral service will be a graveside committal service with military honors in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

