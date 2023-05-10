Laura H. Amo-Finnie, 86, of Winthrop

Laura H. Amo-Finnie, 86 passed away at her daughter Evelyn Ramsdell's home on Saturday May 6, 2023 after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Laura H. Amo-Finnie, 86 passed away at her daughter Evelyn Ramsdell’s home on Saturday May 6, 2023 after a brief illness. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

Laura was born to the late Dora (Shoen) and Howard H. Landon on April 17, 1937. She married Carl R. Amo on August 30, 1959 who predeceased her in 1995. She married William J. Finnie on August 6, 2016. Laura Retired from Potsdam State College.

Laura leaves her behind her husband William J. Finnie, her son Roger (Charlotte) Amo of Dundee, FL, and her five Daughters, Janice (Jon) Rounds TN. Evelyn (Scott) Ramsdell, Winthrop, NY of Tammy (Edward) Brothers of Winthrop, NY; Linda and Jeffery Yerks of Elizabethton, TN and Angela (Alan) Swinyer of Massena, NY. Laura is also survived by her stepchildren David Lee Finnie of Fowler, NY; William J. Jr. Finnie of Fowler; Lorie (Bill) Ladison of Mississippi and Judy Finnie of Michigan along with a brother Weldon Landon many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus in St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher, NY.

Laura was predeceased by four sisters; Pauline Miller, Lydia Reagan, and Ruby Novak, Shirly Londerman and her five brothers; Winifred, Alan, Dale and Phillip Landon.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling or funeral services.

A graveside service will be held in Visitation Cemetery on Friday May 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM.

Friends and family are encourage to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

