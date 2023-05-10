Learn about Great Lakes with NY Sea Grant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Sea Grant has many ways to learn about the Great Lakes.

Great Lakes literary specialist Nate Drag talked about some of them. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Drag works with teachers, educators, and students to integrate Great Lakes lessons and activities into their classes and programs. His goal is to raise literacy about the Great Lakes.

He also talked about how 15 teachers from across the Great Lakes will have the opportunity to spend a week on Lake Ontario aboard an EPA research vessel. They’ll work with EPA scientists doing water quality monitoring, taking plankton samples, and looking at algae.

He also spoke about a slew of educational materials at nyseagrant.com. There’s curricula and kits about plastic pollution, lake sturgeon, the Underground Railroad, Great Lakes literacy activities, and invasive species.

You can email nwd4@cornell.edu or call 716-645-3610 to learn more.

