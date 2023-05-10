Lewis County 911 services down, call dispatchers directly

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County 911 lines are down.

If you are in Lewis County and dial 911, your call will be transferred to the Herkimer County Dispatch Center before your information is forwarded to Lewis County Dispatch.

People needing to make emergency calls are encouraged to call Lewis County Dispatchers directly at (315) 222-6981 or (315) 222-6952 until the disruption in service is resolved.

Phone companies are currently working to fix the downed service.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.