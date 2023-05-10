Mental Health Awareness Walk happening next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 18th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk is next week.

Behavioral Health & Substance Use Coordinator Robert Bowen appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

The event will be held next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Watertown.

The walk starts at the Dulles State Office Building and ends at Thompson Park, where there will be music, food, yoga and other activities.

It’s free to attend.

Call 315-785-8703 or 315-785-8704 for more information.

To register, click here.

