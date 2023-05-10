Mixed martial arts returns to Watertown arena

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed martial arts returns to the Watertown Fairgrounds later this month with an 18-match fight card.

Mixed martial arts always packs them in at the Fairgrounds Arena.

The latest event should be an entertaining affair.

A wide array of talented fighters will be on hand.

There’s a couple of ways to buy tickets for the night of action. You can buy them at Big Apple Music or Cam’s Pizzeria in Watertown, at the door, and at ticketleap.com.

Promoter John Gibbons always looks to help out a local charity. This time it’s Hospice of Jefferson County.

Victory CFC 35 is Saturday, May 20 at the Watertown arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. Fights begin at 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 5, South Lewis 2

South Jefferson 15, Beaver River 5

Chateaugay 12, Madrid-Waddington 8

Clifton-Fine 12, Hermon-DeKalb 11

Lisbon 13, Heuvelton 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 13, St. Regis Falls 3

Salmon River 14, Potsdam 6

Norwood-Norfolk 18, Brushton-Moira 4

Carthage 13, General Brown 3

Sandy Creek 22, LaFargeville 2

High school softball

Lyme 6, Belleville Henderson 3

South Jefferson 6, Indian River 4

Alexandria 16, South Lewis 15

Brushton Moira 14, Norwood-Norfolk 5

Hammond 9, Harrisville 2

Heuvelton 10, Lisbon 5

St. Regis Falls 25, Parishville-Hopkinton 8

OFA 21, Potsdam 4

Massena 14, Salmon River 0

Tupper Lake 6, Colton-Pierrepont 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 7, Carthage 2

Salmon River 18, Colton-Pierrepont 7

OFA 9, Massena 7

Potsdam 16, Malone 1

Girls’ high school lacrosse

OFA 11, Plattsburgh 8

Indian River 20, Whitesboro 6

High school golf

Tupper Lake 240, Salmon River 245

Madrid-Waddington 269, Colton-Pierrepont 304

OFA 197, Potsdam 221

Canton 220, Gouverneur 268

General Brown 7, Lyme 0

South Jefferson 7, Lyme 0

South Jefferson 6.5, General Brown .5

Sandy Creek 7, Indian River 0

Sandy Creek 5, Thousand Islands 2

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 4, Indian River 1

Boys’ high school track

South Jefferson 97, South Lewis 44

South Jefferson 74, Carthage 67

Carthage 73, South Lewis 68

