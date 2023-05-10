Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week

Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is honoring its nurses for National Nurses Week.

Jacqueline Dawe is Samaritan’s VP of patient services and chief nursing officer. She talked about what Samaritan is doing to recognize its nurses’ hard work during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview during the video above.

National Nurses Week is May 6-12. For Samaritan’s nurses, the week features a celebration of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, along with ice cream social events, gaming activities, and a dinner to honor staff who’ve worked at the hospital for many years.

Dawe says Samaritan is focused on resiliency and opportunity and is looking to expand nurses’ futures with leadership roles, educational opportunities, and the use of new technologies.

Learn more about Samaritan at samaritanhealth.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV
Only company offering insurance to ATV clubs is ending coverage
Sarah Compo Pierce and Cliff Olney
Ethics complaints filed against 2 Watertown City Council members
National Grid is considering putting in a transmission line through the town of Pamelia. For...
Family concerned about power line going through their land
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Clarkson student who died in river would’ve graduated in December
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead

Latest News

Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week
Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: TikTok is bad medicine, virtual docs, no disinfectants
Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - Lyme Disease