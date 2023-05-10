Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is honoring its nurses for National Nurses Week.

Jacqueline Dawe is Samaritan’s VP of patient services and chief nursing officer. She talked about what Samaritan is doing to recognize its nurses’ hard work during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

National Nurses Week is May 6-12. For Samaritan’s nurses, the week features a celebration of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, along with ice cream social events, gaming activities, and a dinner to honor staff who’ve worked at the hospital for many years.

Dawe says Samaritan is focused on resiliency and opportunity and is looking to expand nurses’ futures with leadership roles, educational opportunities, and the use of new technologies.

