New businesses opening in and around Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Business is booming around Watertown. Several businesses, within miles of each other, are gearing up for the next chapter.

There are five businesses: one in a building reborn; two are familiar faces moving in under one roof; another is getting a second lease on life, and the fifth is adding a new location.

All of them are within miles of each other.

People in Sackets Harbor have started their morning at Chrissy Beanz for years. This fall, the coffee shop and bakery is opening a new location in the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown.

“It’s going to be a little higher end with the finishes, and the coloring, and the furniture we have. It’ll just be a little different of a vibe coming in, but it’s going to be the same Chrissy Beanz everybody loves,” said co-owner Sarah Radmanovic.

Bringing its coffees and cookies to a new crowd.

“Given Sackets is a seasonal town, we were looking to be able to expand the business to be able to offer our staff full-time employments,” said co-owner Daniel Radmanovic.

A stone’s throw away, Massey’s Furniture Barn and North Country Hearth and Home are gearing up to open a one-stop shop for outdoor furtniture and pool-related items.

“Kind of just want to put it all together with the outdoor furniture, our pools, the hot tubs. It was a niche we had to meet,” said Shane Dudo, co-owner of North Country Hearth and Home.

It will open in the old Stewart’s Shop on Washington Street on May 20. There are ideas for winter-use, too.

“They’re going to do fireplaces, and there’s entertainment centers with electrical fireplaces in them. So we’re thinking maybe that direction,” said Shawn Massey, owner of Massey’s Furniture Barn.

Over on Route 3, the Cheese Store is making a comeback under new ownership. The Cheese Store of Northern New York is set to open Memorial Day Weekend.

“When we heard the cheese store was closing, and we saw the community reaction on Facebook, that’s what really led us to take the plunge,” said co-owner Emily Filley.

The owners say it will likely look the same and sell the same local food products.

“Really we’re hoping not to make any changes to the place. We really want people to feel like it’s the same old cheese store when they walk in. Same cheese curd, same recipes,” said co-owner Joe Filley.

On State Street is Cold Rush Ice Cream. Vacant for a decade, the old Carvel is back in use after renovations. It opened earlier this week.

“We ended up with the original tile that was on it when the building was built on the interior walls. We were able to save them all and recondition it,” said owner Daryl Clemons.

Customers are ready for a twist.

“They’re very appreciate we’re open on this side of town again, because there really isn’t anything. Everyone keeps saying, ‘We live right up there,’” said Clemons.

Five businesses with one thing in common: an eagerness to serve new customers.

