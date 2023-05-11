‘Bless the Badge’ conference to help law enforcement families

"Bless the Badge" Law Enforcement Conference
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a conference later this month for members of law enforcement and their spouses.

Conference organizer Lisa Wilson talked about the “Bless the Badge” Law Enforcement Conference on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The conference is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church in Dexter.

It’s geared mainly toward law enforcement, but other first responders, military personnel, and corrections officers — and their spouses — are welcome.

The idea is to help law enforcement families handle the difficulties they face.

The conference is free and lunch will be provided.

You can register at blessthebadge.net/events.

