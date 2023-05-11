Economic developer: it looks like Jain Irrigation will close

Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A top Jefferson County economic developer says it looks like a longtime Watertown business is closing.

Dave Zembiec, the CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, says reliable sources told him Jain Irrigation is shutting its doors, leaving at least 50 people out of work.

Jain manufactures irrigation products at its Water Street plant.

“We have heard from a number of reliable sources that it looks like they will be closing. The disappointing fact is they’re a legacy company, Founded here originally back in the 90s at Chapin Watermatics, Eventually becoming part of the Jain family,” said Zembiec.

A Singapore-based company, Rivulis, announced last month that it had completed the acquisition of Jain’s international irrigation business.

Zembiec says he and other officials are working to help displaced employees when Jain closes.

Jain Irrigation bought the Watertown plant in 2006 from Chapin Watermatics, a company that had been in business for several decades.

7 News has made several attempts to contact Jain Irrigation for comment. We have not heard back.

