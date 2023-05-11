Firefighters respond to fire on Watertown’s South Massey Street

Fire on South Massey Street in Watertown
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown and Fort Drum fire crews were battling a fire on South Massey Street in Watertown early Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 4 a.m.

A reporter on-scene says there were no flames showing, but there was smoke coming out of second-story windows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

