Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & lacrosse

Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & lacrosse
By Rob Krone
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, and lacrosse were among the games people were playing on Wednesday.

It was a Frontier League D Division baseball matchup in Belleville, as the Belleville Henderson Panthers hosted Copenhagen.

- Bottom four: It’s 3-0 Panthers when Josh Hemingway grounds out to short. Brandon Dodge scores and it’s 4-0 Panthers.

- Then it’s Evan Howard with the blooper to center that falls. Kenny Zehr scores. It’s 5-0 Panthers.

- Top five: Landon Sullivan hits a flare to right that falls for a base hit. Clay Vogt scores.

Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen 6-1.

On the softball diamond, it was a battle of one-loss teams as South Jefferson hosted Sandy Creek.

- Top one: South Jeff starter Colleen Davis gets the strikeout to end the inning and a Sandy Creek threat.

- Top two: Madden Soluri hits a grounder to first that takes a bad hop. Mikayla Glazier scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Comets.

- Davis would strike out 13 on the afternoon.

South Jeff beat Sandy Creek 5-3

In another Frontier League softball matchup in Belleville, the Belleville Henderson Lady Panthers hosted Copenhagen.

- Top six: It’s 6-3 Copenhagen. Madison Cheek clubs a base hit to left field and Mackenzie Lee scores. It’s 7-3 Copenhagen.

- Bottom six: Neva Bettinger hits a shot to right field and it’s off to the races — an inside-the-park home run. It’s 7-4 Copenhagen.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Belleville Henderson 7-5

NAC SOFTBALL

Gouverneur was at Canton for Northern Athletic Conference softball. Hadley Alguire was on the mound for the Bears.

- Renis Richards drives the ball to the outfield and legs out a triple.

- Chloe Smith pokes a single to left-center. Richards scores, cutting Canton’s lead to 3-1.

- Maya Thomas drops a bunt and is safe on the wild throw, but the Wildcats recover and nail Katie Metcalf at the plate. It’s still 3-1.

- In the Canton fifth, Metcalf draws a bases-loaded walk.

- Still bases-juiced, Thomas’ infield dribbler also scores a run.

- Emma Logan singles to center, driving in a pair. It’s 8-1 Bears.

- Alguire drives the ball through the hole for another RBI.

- Elizabeth Riutta hits to the fence to score Richards.

Canton downs Gouverneur 11-2.

The Lady Cavaliers met South Jeff in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Immaculate Heart.

- First half: it’s 1-0 South Jeff when Maddy Barney dents the back of the net. It’s 2-0 Lady Spartans.

- It’s Barney again, going low for the tally. It’s 4-0 South Jeff.

- Hannah Hathway goes far corner, increasing the South Jeff lead to 5-0.

- IHC gets on the board with an Abby Bombard tally.

South Jeff goes on to beat IHC 23-5.

Massena faced off against Potsdam in NAC girls’ lacrosse.

- Emma Fields fights off two Raiders and scores her 100th career goal. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.

- Danielle Emerson from behind the net, a wraparound goal. It’s 4-1 Sandstoners.

- Keegan McGaheran scoots around a defender and scores top shelf.

- Massena’s Hailey LaShomb scores on an overhand bounce shot. It’s 6-3 Potsdam.

- McGaheran with a backhand shot in traffic, ripples the net.

- Kathryn Mayer gets a clear breakaway for the goal.

Massena rallied in the second half to beat Potsdam 15-10.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 6, Copenhagen 1

Indian River 18, General Brown 8

Sackets Harbor 20, LaFargeville 3

Lyme 8, Alexandria 4

Sandy Creek 17, Thousand Islands 6

Madrid-Waddington 13, St. Regis Falls 4

Madrid-Waddington 20, St. Regis Falls 10

Norwood-Norfolk 16, Chateaugay 6

Salmon River 12, Malone 5

Massena 8, Potsdam 3

Harrisville 13, Morristown 2

Tupper Lake 24, St. Lawrence Central 5

Canton 16, Gouverneur 5

Fulton 9, Watertown 2

High school softball

South Jefferson 5, Sandy Creek 3

Thousand Islands 9, Alexandria 2

Copenhagen 7, Belleville Henderson 5

Carthage 14, Sackets Harbor 11

Lyme 4, LaFargeville 3

St, Lawrence Central 13, OFA 2

Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 10

Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 2

Canton 11, Gouverneur 2

Chateaugay 18, Norwood-Norfolk 3

Edwards-Knox 16, Heuvelton 1

Massena 19, Potsdam 1

Malone 20, Salmon River 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 13, St. Lawrence Central 6

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 23, Immaculate Heart 5

Saranac-Lake Placid 10, Heuvelton 7

Salmon River 23, Malone 4

Canton 11, Plattsburgh 7

Massena 15, Potsdam 10

High school golf

OFA 217, Clifton-Fine 294

Malone 237, Salmon River 258

Canton 211, Massena 226

Norwood-Norfolk 219, Potsdam 225

Gouverneur 246, Colton-Pierrepont 330

Tupper Lake 229, Madrid-Waddington 267

Alexandria 7, Lyme 0

Watertown 4, Alexandria 3

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops in Watertown will close
Cold Rush Ice Cream
New businesses opening in and around Watertown
ATV
Only company offering insurance to ATV clubs is ending coverage
Sarah Compo Pierce and Cliff Olney
Ethics complaints filed against 2 Watertown City Council members
National Grid is considering putting in a transmission line through the town of Pamelia. For...
Family concerned about power line going through their land

Latest News

Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & lacrosse
Mixed martial arts is returning to the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena later this month.
Mixed martial arts returns to Watertown arena
Mixed martial arts returns to Watertown Arena
Lowville doubles team of Charlie Clements and Anthony La Puma took on Watertown's Jonah Stone...
Highlights & scores: Frontier League tennis tourney & NAC diamond action