Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & lacrosse

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, and lacrosse were among the games people were playing on Wednesday.
It was a Frontier League D Division baseball matchup in Belleville, as the Belleville Henderson Panthers hosted Copenhagen.
- Bottom four: It’s 3-0 Panthers when Josh Hemingway grounds out to short. Brandon Dodge scores and it’s 4-0 Panthers.
- Then it’s Evan Howard with the blooper to center that falls. Kenny Zehr scores. It’s 5-0 Panthers.
- Top five: Landon Sullivan hits a flare to right that falls for a base hit. Clay Vogt scores.
Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen 6-1.
On the softball diamond, it was a battle of one-loss teams as South Jefferson hosted Sandy Creek.
- Top one: South Jeff starter Colleen Davis gets the strikeout to end the inning and a Sandy Creek threat.
- Top two: Madden Soluri hits a grounder to first that takes a bad hop. Mikayla Glazier scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Comets.
- Davis would strike out 13 on the afternoon.
South Jeff beat Sandy Creek 5-3
In another Frontier League softball matchup in Belleville, the Belleville Henderson Lady Panthers hosted Copenhagen.
- Top six: It’s 6-3 Copenhagen. Madison Cheek clubs a base hit to left field and Mackenzie Lee scores. It’s 7-3 Copenhagen.
- Bottom six: Neva Bettinger hits a shot to right field and it’s off to the races — an inside-the-park home run. It’s 7-4 Copenhagen.
Copenhagen goes on to beat Belleville Henderson 7-5
NAC SOFTBALL
Gouverneur was at Canton for Northern Athletic Conference softball. Hadley Alguire was on the mound for the Bears.
- Renis Richards drives the ball to the outfield and legs out a triple.
- Chloe Smith pokes a single to left-center. Richards scores, cutting Canton’s lead to 3-1.
- Maya Thomas drops a bunt and is safe on the wild throw, but the Wildcats recover and nail Katie Metcalf at the plate. It’s still 3-1.
- In the Canton fifth, Metcalf draws a bases-loaded walk.
- Still bases-juiced, Thomas’ infield dribbler also scores a run.
- Emma Logan singles to center, driving in a pair. It’s 8-1 Bears.
- Alguire drives the ball through the hole for another RBI.
- Elizabeth Riutta hits to the fence to score Richards.
Canton downs Gouverneur 11-2.
The Lady Cavaliers met South Jeff in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Immaculate Heart.
- First half: it’s 1-0 South Jeff when Maddy Barney dents the back of the net. It’s 2-0 Lady Spartans.
- It’s Barney again, going low for the tally. It’s 4-0 South Jeff.
- Hannah Hathway goes far corner, increasing the South Jeff lead to 5-0.
- IHC gets on the board with an Abby Bombard tally.
South Jeff goes on to beat IHC 23-5.
Massena faced off against Potsdam in NAC girls’ lacrosse.
- Emma Fields fights off two Raiders and scores her 100th career goal. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
- Danielle Emerson from behind the net, a wraparound goal. It’s 4-1 Sandstoners.
- Keegan McGaheran scoots around a defender and scores top shelf.
- Massena’s Hailey LaShomb scores on an overhand bounce shot. It’s 6-3 Potsdam.
- McGaheran with a backhand shot in traffic, ripples the net.
- Kathryn Mayer gets a clear breakaway for the goal.
Massena rallied in the second half to beat Potsdam 15-10.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Belleville Henderson 6, Copenhagen 1
Indian River 18, General Brown 8
Sackets Harbor 20, LaFargeville 3
Lyme 8, Alexandria 4
Sandy Creek 17, Thousand Islands 6
Madrid-Waddington 13, St. Regis Falls 4
Madrid-Waddington 20, St. Regis Falls 10
Norwood-Norfolk 16, Chateaugay 6
Salmon River 12, Malone 5
Massena 8, Potsdam 3
Harrisville 13, Morristown 2
Tupper Lake 24, St. Lawrence Central 5
Canton 16, Gouverneur 5
Fulton 9, Watertown 2
High school softball
South Jefferson 5, Sandy Creek 3
Thousand Islands 9, Alexandria 2
Copenhagen 7, Belleville Henderson 5
Carthage 14, Sackets Harbor 11
Lyme 4, LaFargeville 3
St, Lawrence Central 13, OFA 2
Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 10
Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 2
Canton 11, Gouverneur 2
Chateaugay 18, Norwood-Norfolk 3
Edwards-Knox 16, Heuvelton 1
Massena 19, Potsdam 1
Malone 20, Salmon River 5
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Canton 13, St. Lawrence Central 6
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 23, Immaculate Heart 5
Saranac-Lake Placid 10, Heuvelton 7
Salmon River 23, Malone 4
Canton 11, Plattsburgh 7
Massena 15, Potsdam 10
High school golf
OFA 217, Clifton-Fine 294
Malone 237, Salmon River 258
Canton 211, Massena 226
Norwood-Norfolk 219, Potsdam 225
Gouverneur 246, Colton-Pierrepont 330
Tupper Lake 229, Madrid-Waddington 267
Alexandria 7, Lyme 0
Watertown 4, Alexandria 3
