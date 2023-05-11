Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & lacrosse

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, and lacrosse were among the games people were playing on Wednesday.

It was a Frontier League D Division baseball matchup in Belleville, as the Belleville Henderson Panthers hosted Copenhagen.

- Bottom four: It’s 3-0 Panthers when Josh Hemingway grounds out to short. Brandon Dodge scores and it’s 4-0 Panthers.

- Then it’s Evan Howard with the blooper to center that falls. Kenny Zehr scores. It’s 5-0 Panthers.

- Top five: Landon Sullivan hits a flare to right that falls for a base hit. Clay Vogt scores.

Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen 6-1.

On the softball diamond, it was a battle of one-loss teams as South Jefferson hosted Sandy Creek.

- Top one: South Jeff starter Colleen Davis gets the strikeout to end the inning and a Sandy Creek threat.

- Top two: Madden Soluri hits a grounder to first that takes a bad hop. Mikayla Glazier scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Comets.

- Davis would strike out 13 on the afternoon.

South Jeff beat Sandy Creek 5-3

In another Frontier League softball matchup in Belleville, the Belleville Henderson Lady Panthers hosted Copenhagen.

- Top six: It’s 6-3 Copenhagen. Madison Cheek clubs a base hit to left field and Mackenzie Lee scores. It’s 7-3 Copenhagen.

- Bottom six: Neva Bettinger hits a shot to right field and it’s off to the races — an inside-the-park home run. It’s 7-4 Copenhagen.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Belleville Henderson 7-5

NAC SOFTBALL

Gouverneur was at Canton for Northern Athletic Conference softball. Hadley Alguire was on the mound for the Bears.

- Renis Richards drives the ball to the outfield and legs out a triple.

- Chloe Smith pokes a single to left-center. Richards scores, cutting Canton’s lead to 3-1.

- Maya Thomas drops a bunt and is safe on the wild throw, but the Wildcats recover and nail Katie Metcalf at the plate. It’s still 3-1.

- In the Canton fifth, Metcalf draws a bases-loaded walk.

- Still bases-juiced, Thomas’ infield dribbler also scores a run.

- Emma Logan singles to center, driving in a pair. It’s 8-1 Bears.

- Alguire drives the ball through the hole for another RBI.

- Elizabeth Riutta hits to the fence to score Richards.

Canton downs Gouverneur 11-2.

The Lady Cavaliers met South Jeff in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Immaculate Heart.

- First half: it’s 1-0 South Jeff when Maddy Barney dents the back of the net. It’s 2-0 Lady Spartans.

- It’s Barney again, going low for the tally. It’s 4-0 South Jeff.

- Hannah Hathway goes far corner, increasing the South Jeff lead to 5-0.

- IHC gets on the board with an Abby Bombard tally.

South Jeff goes on to beat IHC 23-5.

Massena faced off against Potsdam in NAC girls’ lacrosse.

- Emma Fields fights off two Raiders and scores her 100th career goal. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.

- Danielle Emerson from behind the net, a wraparound goal. It’s 4-1 Sandstoners.

- Keegan McGaheran scoots around a defender and scores top shelf.

- Massena’s Hailey LaShomb scores on an overhand bounce shot. It’s 6-3 Potsdam.

- McGaheran with a backhand shot in traffic, ripples the net.

- Kathryn Mayer gets a clear breakaway for the goal.

Massena rallied in the second half to beat Potsdam 15-10.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 6, Copenhagen 1

Indian River 18, General Brown 8

Sackets Harbor 20, LaFargeville 3

Lyme 8, Alexandria 4

Sandy Creek 17, Thousand Islands 6

Madrid-Waddington 13, St. Regis Falls 4

Madrid-Waddington 20, St. Regis Falls 10

Norwood-Norfolk 16, Chateaugay 6

Salmon River 12, Malone 5

Massena 8, Potsdam 3

Harrisville 13, Morristown 2

Tupper Lake 24, St. Lawrence Central 5

Canton 16, Gouverneur 5

Fulton 9, Watertown 2

High school softball

South Jefferson 5, Sandy Creek 3

Thousand Islands 9, Alexandria 2

Copenhagen 7, Belleville Henderson 5

Carthage 14, Sackets Harbor 11

Lyme 4, LaFargeville 3

St, Lawrence Central 13, OFA 2

Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 10

Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 2

Canton 11, Gouverneur 2

Chateaugay 18, Norwood-Norfolk 3

Edwards-Knox 16, Heuvelton 1

Massena 19, Potsdam 1

Malone 20, Salmon River 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 13, St. Lawrence Central 6

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 23, Immaculate Heart 5

Saranac-Lake Placid 10, Heuvelton 7

Salmon River 23, Malone 4

Canton 11, Plattsburgh 7

Massena 15, Potsdam 10

High school golf

OFA 217, Clifton-Fine 294

Malone 237, Salmon River 258

Canton 211, Massena 226

Norwood-Norfolk 219, Potsdam 225

Gouverneur 246, Colton-Pierrepont 330

Tupper Lake 229, Madrid-Waddington 267

Alexandria 7, Lyme 0

Watertown 4, Alexandria 3

