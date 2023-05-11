Maybe a shower tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Skies will remain clear tonight but there may be a shower or two tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 40′s.

The best time for a shower on Thursday will be during the mid morning hours mainly in St. Lawrence County. Highs will be in the 70′s.

There is a chance of a shower on Friday in St. Lawrence County. Highs will be in the 70′s.

The weekend is looking partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60′s.

