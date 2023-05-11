Mental Health Association is here to help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Mental Health Association in Jefferson County wants you to know there’s help available if you need it.

Penny Larkin has been a client since 1986. She was on 7 News This Morning with mental health advocate Sabrina Gallo. They talked about what the association has to offer.

You can see their interview in the video above.

Larkin says the association has helped her immensely over the years.

Clients learn life skills, do crafts, and have fun activities.

Walk-ins are welcome. The association is at 425 Washington Street in Watertown.

You can learn more at mentalhealthjc.org and on Facebook. You can also call 315-788-0970.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.