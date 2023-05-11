Merged agencies to move into West Main Street building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the heels of a merger announcement between Credo Community Center and Transitional Living Services, the agencies’ leaders say joining forces will kick start a period of growth.

It’s the culmination of over a year of collaboration.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that a merger would be in the best interest of the people we serve and our employees,” said Credo Executive Director John Wilson.

After sharing a chief financial officer for the past 18 months, Credo Community Center, which treats addictions, and Transitional Living Services, which helps struggling folks find homes, have decided to move their services under a single, still to be named, banner.

“With this, we’re really moving forward into the 21st Century. It will be our legacy, John’s and mine,” said Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean.

Cean and Wilson will assume the roles of COO and CEO respectively. Wilson says neither organization will lose staff in the merger - quite the opposite, in fact.

“We’re on a growth spurt right now and we’ll continue on that. So we’ll be looking for more employees,” said Wilson.

Right now, the plan is to move most services under one roof at Credo’s new facility that’s currently under construction on West Main Street.

“We hope to serve all of our outpatient folks in this building,” said Wilson.

Although they plan to consolidate patient care to one campus, we’re told TLS plans to continue using its current facility on Black River Parkway as administrative offices.

“It strengthens our ability to seek out grant funding because we offer more comprehensive services under one roof,” said Cean.

The merger is expected to be finalized by next January.

