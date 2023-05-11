Nation’s Covid public health emergency ends Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The national public health emergency around Covid-19 officially ends in the United States on Thursday, more than three years after it was first declared.

The Biden administration announced in February that it would let the declaration expire on May 11 based on COVID-19 trends.

The White House says access to Covid-19 vaccinations will generally not be affected.

St. Lawrence Public Health says while the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased, it’s important to remember the threat of COVID still exists and to take precautions and follow guidelines to prevent further spread.

