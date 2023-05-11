Old school could become senior living community

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A former Lewis County elementary school could become a senior living community.

A committee has been working on the redevelopment of the former Glenfield Elementary School.

It’s recommending that Lewis County move forward with a proposal to revitalize the former school, turning it into 50 senior living units and a public park that would be donated to the town of Martinsburg.

The proposal was submitted by Rochester’s Cornerstone Group Ltd.

It would include six studio apartments, 44 one-bedroom apartments and 4 two-bedroom apartments.

The project would cost $21 million.

The county currently owns the property.

The developer will present its proposal at a county committee meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.