Red & Black ready for the season ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are ready to start a new football season in a new league.

An early start has accelerated preparation for the team.

The Red & Black are in the final stretch of preseason practice before playing a non-league game May 20 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

Head coach George Ashcraft says the numbers for practice have been good but there’s always room for improvement.

From what we do know, offense appears to be loaded once again.

A former Red & Black standout has joined the team on the coaching staff. Wayne Dupre will work with both the defensive and offensive lines.

The Red & Black’s non-league game is Saturday, May 20, at the fairgrounds against the Genesee Spartans.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.