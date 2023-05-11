Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Northern lights, flowers, a new friend & a dutiful momma
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We had yet another opportunity to see the northern lights last weekend.
Julie Miller took a pic from Calcium and Sam Cullen sent one from Ogdensburg.
George Osier snapped a shot of calla lilies at Lowes.
Young Freya made a hoppy little friend. She was toting a toad on her shoulder.
Sharon Dafoe in Richville saw a momma red tailed hawk feeding her young just before Mother’s Day.
