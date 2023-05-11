Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Northern lights, flowers, a new friend & a dutiful momma

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We had yet another opportunity to see the northern lights last weekend.

Julie Miller took a pic from Calcium and Sam Cullen sent one from Ogdensburg.

George Osier snapped a shot of calla lilies at Lowes.

Young Freya made a hoppy little friend. She was toting a toad on her shoulder.

Sharon Dafoe in Richville saw a momma red tailed hawk feeding her young just before Mother’s Day.

Share your Mother’s Day photos — or anything else you want to share — at Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can see our Pics of the Week gallery below.

