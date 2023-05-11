Smith will stay in jail after second bail hearing

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Adam Smith, the 47-year-old Lake Placid man accused of killing two men in St. Lawrence County, will stay in jail.

There was a new bail hearing for Smith on Thursday after a state Supreme Court judge ruled, after a previous bail hearing, that county Judge Greg Storie didn’t specify in writing his reasons for deciding that Smith is a flight risk.

In court Thursday, the judge said that with Smith facing 14 criminal counts, including two first-degree murder charges, bail is again, denied.

“I don’t know about in the judge’s mind, I was confident the first time he set bail that he looked at all the factors and made the determination based upon the law and was hopeful he would do the same again today and he did,” said county District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Smith is accused of killing 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham. Durham was stabbed in the neck in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. His body was found at East Riverside Cemetery.

Smith is also accused of murdering 67-year-old William Freeman. Freeman was found dead on March 2 in his home at 258 County Route 10 in the town of Rossie.

