Smith will stay in jail after second bail hearing

Adam Smith
Adam Smith(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Adam Smith, the 47-year-old Lake Placid man accused of killing two men in St. Lawrence County, will stay in jail.

There was a new bail hearing for Smith on Thursday after a state Supreme Court judge ruled, after a previous bail hearing, that county Judge Greg Storie didn’t specify in writing his reasons for deciding that Smith is a flight risk.

In court Thursday, the judge said that with Smith facing 14 criminal counts, including two first-degree murder charges, bail is again, denied.

“I don’t know about in the judge’s mind, I was confident the first time he set bail that he looked at all the factors and made the determination based upon the law and was hopeful he would do the same again today and he did,” said county District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Smith is accused of killing 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham. Durham was stabbed in the neck in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. His body was found at East Riverside Cemetery.

Smith is also accused of murdering 67-year-old William Freeman. Freeman was found dead on March 2 in his home at 258 County Route 10 in the town of Rossie.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold Rush Ice Cream
New businesses opening in and around Watertown
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops in Watertown will close
ATV
Only company offering insurance to ATV clubs is ending coverage
Sarah Compo Pierce and Cliff Olney
Ethics complaints filed against 2 Watertown City Council members
Crews responded to a fire on South Massey Street in Watertown early Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Watertown’s South Massey Street

Latest News

Firefighter training
Future firefighters training closer to home
Jain Irrigation
Economic developer: it looks like Jain Irrigation will close
Covid-19
Nation’s Covid public health emergency ends Thursday
New York State money
Overtime costs hit record high for state agencies