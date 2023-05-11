Warming up by afternoon

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The next couple of days will have a summer-like feel.

Most places started in the 50s this morning, although some were in the 40s.

It will warm up quickly. We expect temperatures in the low 60s in some areas by 10 a.m.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

It will be another mild night. Lows will be in the low 50s.

There’s a very small chance of a shower before 8 a.m. on Friday, but much of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The weekend won’t be as summer-like, although it will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and around 60 on Sunday.

It will be mostly sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be in the low to mid-60s all three days. There’s a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday.

