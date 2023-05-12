2 charged following traffic stop

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn woman and a Potsdam man face charges after state police pulled them over in the town of Hopkinton earlier this week.

Troopers say during the traffic stop on County Route 49 on Tuesday, they allegedly discovered that 35-year-old Princess Sacasa of Brooklyn had 3.5 ounces of cocaine on her person.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Duciewicz, troopers say, allegedly had a switchblade knife near him in the vehicle.

Sacasa was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released after her arraignment in Potsdam town court.

Duciewicz was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was ticketed and released.

The arrests were made by Troop B’s Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Unit and Community Stabilization Unit.

Assisting were the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.