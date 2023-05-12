Arts All-Star: Riley Sheehey

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Riley Sheehey has always been interested in sculpture and 3D art.

“Being able to play around with texture and different perspectives can also add a different dimension to my art that makes me want to explore it,” she said.

The Belleville Henderson artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she finds art to be very therapeutic.

“I think I’ll probably be doing it for the rest of my life, definitely for the rest of high school and into college.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

