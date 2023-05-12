Athlete of the Week: Trysen Sunday

By Mel Busler
May. 12, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from Massena who’s closing out an exceptional high school career. His ability on the lacrosse field earns him this week’s title.

Trysen Sunday is a talented lacrosse player who has 50 goals and 26 assists for 76 points so far this season.

Among his high games this season, 10 goals and 2 assists against OFA and a couple of 5 goal performances against Potsdam and St. Lawrence Central.

For his varsity career, he has 113 goals and 44 assists. Great numbers considering he’s played two full seasons and parts of 2 more.

