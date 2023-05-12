Athlete of the Week: Trysen Sunday

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from Massena who’s closing out an exceptional high school career. His ability on the lacrosse field earns him this week’s title.

Trysen Sunday is a talented lacrosse player who has 50 goals and 26 assists for 76 points so far this season.

Among his high games this season, 10 goals and 2 assists against OFA and a couple of 5 goal performances against Potsdam and St. Lawrence Central.

For his varsity career, he has 113 goals and 44 assists. Great numbers considering he’s played two full seasons and parts of 2 more.

Trysen is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 12, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

