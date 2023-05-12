Audrey H. Adams, 84, of Raymondville

Audrey H. Adams, 84, a longtime resident of Raymondville, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Audrey H. Adams, 84, a longtime resident of Raymondville, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Audrey was born in Hudson, New York on August 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Leslie and Bernice (Gregory) Houghtaling. She attended schools in the Albany area. On August 13, 1969, she married Harold F. Adams in Hannawa Falls. They later had their marriage blessed in Norfolk with Father John Kennehan, officiating. Harold predeceased her on February 4, 2019.

Audrey was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of the Knapps Station Community Church, enjoyed doing crafts and greatly enjoyed her visits from Cheryl Lashway and Xander.

Audrey is survived by her children, Kenneth Adams of Raymondville and Maxine Beamis and her companion, Steve Campbell of Chase Mills; 6 grandchildren; her sisters, Arlene Crump of Potsdam and Norene Adams of Cicero; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Uolonda Lauzon on January 8, 2009 and her brother, Lloyd Staats on August 1, 2011.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service for Audrey and Harold will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Raymondville Cemetery with Kenny Ashley, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Knapps Station Community Church.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.