Barbara Chandler Kimm, 86, formerly of Manlius and Morristown

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Barbara Chandler Kimm, age 86, will be held at Lisbon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Kimm died on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY. She was a resident of Manlius and Morristown, where she had spent each summer of her life on the St. Lawrence River.

A native of Ogdensburg, she graduated from Colby Sawyer College. She was Assistant Vice President for Administration at Crouse Hospital from 1980 to 1994. During her professional career she attended the Yale School of Management Program on Healthcare Management. She achieved the status of Diplomate in the American College of Healthcare Executives. She was active in the CNY Hospital Association, chairing both the Information Services Committee and the Quality Assessment Task Force. She was past president of the New York State Health Information Management Association and received the Distinguished Member Award from the CNY Health Information Association. She was listed in the 1991-1992 edition of Who’s Who of American Women.

She served on the Executive Committees of Home Aides of CNY, the Junior League of Syracuse, the Consortium for Children’s Services and on the Boards of Syracuse Stage Guild, the Corinthian Club, the Crouse Hospital Auxiliary and the Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg. She was a member of the Everson Museum Members’ Council, the Portfolio Club founded in 1874 and attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. She had been active in the Episcopal Diocese of CNY having served on the Commission on Ministry. She was a member of the Onondaga Golf and Country Club. She was a member of the Syracuse Garden Club and the Ogdensburg Garden Club. She has been a family advocate volunteer at Crouse Hospital for several years.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Johnson and her partner Bruce Bronson and the apple of her eye grandson, Andrew, of Canton, NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard in 2016.

Donations in her memory can be made to Crouse Irving NICU, and United Helpers.

