A beautiful May weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like the middle of June than the middle of May.

Highs today will be from the mid- to upper 70s and it will gradually become sunny.

It will be cooler for the weekend, but still gorgeous.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and highs will be from the mid- to upper 60s.

Mother’s Day will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 60.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s on Monday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will be in the mid-50s and sunny on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

