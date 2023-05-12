A beautiful May weekend ahead
Published: May. 12, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like the middle of June than the middle of May.
Highs today will be from the mid- to upper 70s and it will gradually become sunny.
It will be cooler for the weekend, but still gorgeous.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, and highs will be from the mid- to upper 60s.
Mother’s Day will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 60.
It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s on Monday.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
It will be in the mid-50s and sunny on Wednesday.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
