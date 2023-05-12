A beautiful May weekend ahead

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like the middle of June than the middle of May.

Highs today will be from the mid- to upper 70s and it will gradually become sunny.

It will be cooler for the weekend, but still gorgeous.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and highs will be from the mid- to upper 60s.

Mother’s Day will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 60.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s on Monday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will be in the mid-50s and sunny on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold Rush Ice Cream
New businesses opening in and around Watertown
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops in Watertown will close
Crews responded to a fire on South Massey Street in Watertown early Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Watertown’s South Massey Street
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Jain Irrigation
Watertown’s Jain Irrigation will close

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
Sunny and warm on Friday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Warming up by afternoon