Cape Vincent to host Spring Fishing Derby

Cape Vincent Spring Fishing Derby
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent is hosting its Spring Fishing Derby next week.

Bob Ewing is president of the Chamber of Commerce and Kristie Stumpf Rork is its executive director.

Watch the interview above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The catch-and-release derby is Saturday, May 20. Weigh-ins are from 2 to 4 p.m. at the village green.

Everyone who enters is eligible to win a drawing. It’s $250 for adults and $100 for children 15 and under.

Also for kids is a prize for the biggest perch — a lifetime fishing pass.

While children fish for perch, adults will be competing for the largest northern pike and walleye.

You need to register ahead of time. You can do that online at capevincent.org/derby. You can also register at Bob’s Liquor Store, Martin’s Marina, Chaumont Hardware, or at the chamber of commerce office.

You can email capevincentchamber@gmail.com for more information.

