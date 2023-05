BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine. Born in Brownville, NY October 23, 1947, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital January 20, 2023 of influenza.

Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19th in Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

