The Chug Wagon gets some new wheels

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A Clayton ride service that ferries passengers around river communities has new wheels.

Last month, we took a ride in the old Chug Wagon which had racked up 155 thousand miles and needed constant repairs.

At the time, the service’s operator was trying to raise at least $15,000 to help buy a new vehicle.

Well, they ended up raising almost $24,000 of the $25,000 needed.

“She’s already had over 150 rides in it in a week, and the season is just getting started up here in Clayton,” said Chug Wagon Founder Dan Throop.

Throop is thanking local businesses and community members for their donations.

He’s still looking for funds to cover insurance costs.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.