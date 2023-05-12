The Chug Wagon gets some new wheels

A Clayton ride service that ferries passengers around river communities has new wheels.
A Clayton ride service that ferries passengers around river communities has new wheels.(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A Clayton ride service that ferries passengers around river communities has new wheels.

Last month, we took a ride in the old Chug Wagon which had racked up 155 thousand miles and needed constant repairs.

At the time, the service’s operator was trying to raise at least $15,000 to help buy a new vehicle.

Well, they ended up raising almost $24,000 of the $25,000 needed.

“She’s already had over 150 rides in it in a week, and the season is just getting started up here in Clayton,” said Chug Wagon Founder Dan Throop.

Throop is thanking local businesses and community members for their donations.

He’s still looking for funds to cover insurance costs.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold Rush Ice Cream
New businesses opening in and around Watertown
Jain Irrigation
Watertown’s Jain Irrigation will close
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops in Watertown will close
Police lights
2 charged following traffic stop
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
1 southbound I81 lane remains closed

Latest News

Watertown man gets 12 years in prison for trying to entice a minor, child pornography distribution
Money
House Republicans pass unemployment fraud bill
Graduation
It’s commencement weekend in St. Lawrence County!
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to May 2015 where we learn anyone can polka dance.
Blast from the Past: Anyone can polka dance!