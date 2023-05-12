Daniel Hudson, 75, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Daniel Hudson, 75, died peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York.

Daniel was born on November 9, 1947, in Bayshore, Long Island to the late William & Antoinette (Lutz) Hudson. He spent most of his school years at Center Moriches High School, immediately after graduating High School, he was drafted in 1967 in the United States Army and served proudly during the Vietnam War until1973; where he received the first outstanding character and patriotic citizens award and got discharged as an E-5.

He had his own business for 10 years (Rodan Auto Electric) but between the economy, a crooked bank, and a failed marriage he was forced out of business in 1987. Then between small jobs he finally landed a job at Fort Drum, where he stayed for 20 years of government service. Between his government retirement, military disability, and social security he led a quiet life with his loving wife of 33 years.

He married Scharlette R. Searchfield on March 10, 1990.

He is survived by his loving wife, Scharlette Hudson, Black River.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. Hudson’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.