SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Dennis C. Constance, 62, of Sandy Creek, NY, passed away May 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on July 2, 1960 in Watertown, NY, son of Vernal and Navella (VanDuser) Constance. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1978. He went to SUNY Oswego where he studied music.

Dennis has resided in Sandy Creek his whole life where he was a self employed handyman for several years. He loved playing the drums and was in many different bands over the years. He loved riding his Harley Motorcycle and enjoyed participating in memorial and benefit rides. He was a man of faith, he enjoyed the outdoors, music festivals, going to concerts, camping and was a collector of comic books, trading cards, and he enjoyed playing magic cards with his great nephew Gavin.

Among his survivors are two sisters and a brother in law, Dawn M. (Randy) Tamblin, Adams, NY, Donna Cole, Roswell, NM; four nieces, Tracy (Jordan) Cooper, Navella and Amy Constance, and Tabitha Nicholson; many great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and a graveside service will be held in the Woodland Cemetery in Sandy Creek at a later date.

