WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas E. Scheer, 51 of Hollywood, Florida passed away suddenly on Monday November 21st, 2022.

Born October 12, 1971 in Coral Springs, Florida, the son of Thomas and Virginia (March) Scheer. He was a 1989 graduate of Thousand Islands High School and graduated from State University College at Oswego with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He married Marielsy (Mary) Viloria on December 1st, 2019 at the Lauderdale-by-the-sea beach.

At a young age, Doug moved to Theresa, NY to be with his brother, sister, father and second mother Bonnie (Reynolds) Scheer where he attended Theresa Primary and Indian River CSD. While there, he was asked to play for the Varsity tennis team in 7th grade. He also played Pop Warner through Varsity Football as a Warrior. After his junior year, his family moved to Cape Vincent to work the family store and Doug joined them where he played Varsity football for the Vikings. As a child and throughout his life he loved the water, becoming a certified lifeguard and working at many NY beaches as well as beaches in Florida where one of his proudest moments was saving a young girl from drowning. He loved fishing of all kinds whether it was ice fishing on one of the lakes near Theresa, fishing off the dock at the family camp on the St. Lawrence River or throwing a line from the Atlantic shore. He was a runner at a young age running in the local River races with his parents and siblings and eventually running numerous half marathons. One of his goals was to train for and run a marathon which he did and was so proud of that accomplishment.

Anyone who knew Doug knew he was a passionate SU fan and “Go Cuse!” was a txt family and friends could always count on from him before and during both football and basketball games. He also loved and rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Besides his wife Mary, Doug is survived by his parents Thomas and Bonnie Scheer, Theresa, NY, mother-in-law Miriam Viloria, Clermont, Florida, a sister Michelle, a brother Michael and companion Christine, Ludlow, Ma, a sister Jessica and her husband Jason Sorice, Evans Mills, NY, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his mother Virginia, his father-in-law Francisco Viloria, his grandparents Larry and Hilda Scheer, Floyd and Pauline March and Catherine and Lewis Reynolds, his uncles, Jim Scheer and Larry Reynolds, cousin Benjamin Varley, family friends Lisa Hunt and Joshua Fredette.

A celebration of life will be held May 20th at the Theresa Firehall from 1-4. Food will be served at 1 and time to share memories of Doug will follow.

Donations can be made to the Credo Community Center and mail to the Administrative Office at 595 West Main St. Watertown, NY 13601, the Theresa Fire Department or a local animal shelter of your choice.

