MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Riley, 82, Mannsville, passed away Friday, May 12th, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Alice.

A complete obituary with date and times of services will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

