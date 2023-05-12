Enjoying retirement: Jim Boeheim spends day fishing on Lake Ontario

HENDRSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Retirement and fishing. After 47 years at the same job, former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim deserves to enjoy both.

Thursday was a great day for fishing in Henderson Harbor. You might say it was picture perfect.

Moby Dick charters had a special guest on board. The Hall of Fame coach was looking to catch the big one.

He’s done reeling in recruits. Now it’s catching fish on Lake Ontario.

Boeheim is no stranger to coming to Henderson Harbor. He didn’t wait for retirement to start fishing.

Without the commitment that coaching the Orange required, Boeheim was able to see his two sons play pro ball.

For better or worse, the college game has changed. Boeheim says it’s not the same game he oversaw during his 47 years of coaching.

As far as what the future holds for the legendary coach, it may include more trips to Henderson Harbor to fish.

