Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Burial with military honors will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 18th at the Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

