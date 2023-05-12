Fredrick M. Sovie, 85, of Watertown

Fredrick M. Sovie, 85, passed away at his home in Watertown Thursday evening, May 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Fred was born in Watertown June 2, 1937, son of Ralph and Madeline Martin Sovie. He was a 1955 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and received his associates degree from Canton ATC. He served 6 years in the Reserves, first with the US Navy and then with the 479th Engineering Batallion with the Army.

On December 31, 1960 he married Josephine S. Pangallo at St. Anthony’s Church and she died on August 6, 2001.

Fred was a draftsman for Black Clawson from 1958 - 1972. He then began his career as the manager of the art department for Climax Manufacturing, Lowville, retiring in 2000. With his two brothers-in-law, he owned and rented 16 units at the Hycliff Townhouses. He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of American Legion post 61.

Fred was very active in the YMCA and coached baseball for the American Legion, which was runner up in 1985 in New York State. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, was a handyman, loved to dance and his 2000 Corvette, and was a member of the NNY Corvette Club.

He is survived by his companion, Sharon DeLosh; two sons, Jon M. (Gail) Sovie and Fredric (Rebecca) Sovie, all of Watertown; four grandchildren, Shaun Sovie, Emily Sovie Herrick, Annabelle Sovie, and Aliza Sovie; three great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Carson, and Abigail; two brothers, Peter J. (Debbie) Sovie, Watertown and R. Stephen (Kevin) Sovie, Farmington; his caregivers, especially Cindy Beilfuss, Linda Lister, and Kathy Myers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 5 - 7 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 AM followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Fred’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

