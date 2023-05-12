Funeral Mass: Patricia A. Sullivan, 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass in Patricia A. Sullivan’s memory will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12:00PM with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg, N.Y. The burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022, with her brother, Joseph at her side. Patricia, known as Pat or Patsy, was born at Monmouth Medical Hospital, Long Branch, N.J. on November 16, 1945. The daughter of Joseph E. and Ruth (Fadden) Sullivan. Patricia will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Richard) DeNisi, Maureen Sullivan (Kevin) Dempsey, and her brother Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.

Pat started her Catholic education at Holy Spirit School in Asbury Park NJ and attended St. James Elementary School when her family moved to Red Bank, NJ in 1955. She graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School where she was a member of the band and participated in the school musical each year.

After high school, Pat earned her B.A. in Education at Caldwell College which was founded by the Dominican Sisters. After graduating, she took one more year to complete advanced classes at Monmouth College and Caldwell College in order to pick up additional credits that she needed for an advance certificate.

Before Pat moved to Canada in 1974, she taught in 3 different elementary schools in Monmouth County, NJ. She said she moved to Canada because she “felt drawn like a magnet.” “I can’t explain it,” she said. “I had to be here.” It was obviously the right place for Pat since she lived there for 48 years.

Her first Canadian home was in Kemptville, Ontario. She taught Grade 1 and then moved to Brockville in 1974 where she taught Grade 6. She went on to serve the Children’s Aid Society as a Social Worker. For the first 3 years, her main responsibilities were to work with children in treatment centers, and the next 4 years she worked with the blind and hearing impaired. She loved that her colleagues supported one another and would get together for lunch and a “possible” drink.

About 1987, Pat made another move, this time to Richmond Hill where she lived until the end of her life. She taught Special Education K-8 students for over 30 years. Pat also liked to learn and was always taking courses. She received a Master’s degree in Assessment and Counseling and a specialty in Special Education. She attended numerous retreats and functions with Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was an active member in their women’s group and attended numerous weekend retreats at Maryholme in Keswick, Orillia and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Life is full of challenges and Pat certainly had hers. She always tried to face them head on. She was in and out of the hospital for years because of compromised lungs and severe immune issues which included Guillaume Barre which kept her in the hospital and rehab for five months. She never gave up. She prayed for strength every day and had a deep faith in God.

Pat was most proud that she taught herself how to play the guitar. She enjoyed it so much that she played every week at all the folk masses. In her later years, she taught herself how to play the Bodhran (a traditional Irish drum) and loved playing Irish music for hours at a time. She also took painting and writing lessons. One of her lifelong goals was to write her memoirs which she started but didn’t have time to finish.

Over the years, Pat made a lot of lifelong friends. They viewed her as a kind, caring, and loving friend who loved to tell jokes. Pat had a deep faith and prayed every day. Even with her chronic health issues, she felt that she had a good and amazing life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association, lung.org. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

