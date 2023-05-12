Get ready for National Dairy Month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June is National Dairy Month and it’s right around the corner.

Nutrition program manager April Bennett with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County says it’s a good time to celebrate dairy and incorporate it into your diet.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The county’s annual Dairy Festival and Parade are at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, in downtown Watertown.

Bennet says when it comes to nutrition, look for lower fat dairy products. Two glasses of low-fat milk fulfill the recommended daily allowance for dairy.

You can learn more at ccejefferson.org. You can also call 315-788-8450.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.