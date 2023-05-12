Graveside Service: Elizabeth “Betty” J. Gerstenschlager, 88, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Betty” J. Gerstenschlager, 88, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 at her home under the care of her loving family and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County.

A graveside service will take place in the North Watertown Cemetery on Friday, May 19th at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home

