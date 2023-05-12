Graveside Service: Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Helen G. DeLong, 91 of Carthage, NY peacefully passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. A Graveside service will be held next Saturday in the Fairview Cemetery on May 20, 2023, at 2:00pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Helen’s family, please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

