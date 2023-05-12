Hammond to resume Waddington supervisor duties

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington town supervisor Alex Hammond has returned from a nine-month overseas tour with the New York Army National Guard.

In a release, Hammond said he will resume his supervisor duties on May 15.

Hammond, a captain in the Guard, has been on active service since July. He was deployed to Grafenwöhr, Germany as part of Task Force Orion. The task force facilitated training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

Hammond’s leave of absence officially ends on May 14. Deputy supervisor Travis McKnight has been acting supervisor during Hammond’s deployment.

