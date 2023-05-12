The Harbor House Inn is under new ownership

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The historic Harbor House Inn in Sackets Harbor is under new ownership.

Village Mayor Alex Morgia and his fiancée bought the hotel for $1.7 million.

They plan to open the hotel for year-round use.

Previously it was open from May to September.

Morgia says he plas to add an elevator, expand the lobby, and fix up the now-vacant third floor rooms so they can house guests.

Morgia says the inn had been at risk of being turned into apartments and says keeping it a hotel is vital to keeping Sackets a tourist town.

“Without a hotel, it would be really tough for us to remain one. A lot of our other businesses rely on the tourism industry to make money during the summer so they can weather the winter which is really quiet here,” said Morgia.

In the past, the building has served as a dog food factory and a date packing facility. Morgia says he hopes it stays a hotel for years to come.

