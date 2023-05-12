Highlights & scores: Softball, lacrosse & ‘Ryan’s Squad’

(WWNY) - Softball and boys’ lacrosse were among the items on the local sports menu on Thursday.

On the softball diamond, the top two teams in the Frontier League’s D Division met as Sackets Harbor hosted Alexandria.

- Top of the first: Alexandria gets on the board. Felicity Roberts reaches on an infield single and Abigail Edgar scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Purple Ghosts.

- Still in the first, Cecil Velez hits a shot to right that falls. Roberts scores and it’s 2-0.

Sackets Harbor rallied to beat Alexandria 7-6.

At the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Lady Cyclones hosted Lowville in another Frontier League softball matchup.

- Bottom four: It’s 2-0 Lowville. Julia Marzano strokes a base hit to left center and Mackenzie Wood scores. It’s 2-1 Lowville.

- Then Kimberlie Dileonardo goes the other way for a base hit. Marzano crosses, tying the game at 2.

- Still in the fourth, Mallory Peters strokes a double to left. Both Dileonardo and Montanna Evans score, making it 4-2.

Watertown beat Lowville 6-3.

The Cyclones met South Jefferson in boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High.

- The Spartans strike first. Chase Waite dents the back of the net and it’s 1-0 South Jeff.

- Tied at 1, Jack Clough goes low for the tally. Watertown goes on top 2-1.

- Then it’s Mick O’Donnell taking the feed in front and tickling twine. It’s 3-1 Cyclones.

- O’Donnell scores his second of the game from a tough angle. It’s 4-1.

- Watertown downs South Jeff 17-3 and finishes 10-0 in the Frontier League for the first time in program history.

Before the game, both the Cyclones and Spartans were recognized for their efforts in raising over $4,000 for Ryan’s Squad, a team that took part in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk. It’s named for former Watertown lacrosse player Ryan Podvin, who was diagnosed last year with a heart defect from birth that he had successful surgery on.

Also recognized was David Daily of UFSO and United Retail Operators, a sponsor who raised another $1,000. The $5,000 dollar was donated to the American Heart Association in the name of Ryan’s Squad.

Podvin shared his story with those in attendance and says he’s happy to have a new lease on life.

“It gives me a new appreciation because even though I’m not able to do the things like lacrosse that I love as much currently,” he said, “I’m very grateful that I am here today without the worst part of my health being present.”

“Thirteen years ago my sister survived a widow maker and three years later my brother survived two heart attacks,” Daily said. “I see what the techniques — what’s being done today, the education and what saved their lives. Then hearing Ryan’s story tonight just reinstates why we like getting behind this and supporting this tonight.”

Thursday’s local scores

High school baseball

Beaver River 12, Sackets Harbor 2

Harrisville 18, Edwards-Knox 2

Gouverneur 6, Massena 4

Lisbon 14, Morristown 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 10, Brushton-Moira 3

Salmon River 14, OFA 2

Indian River 7, Lowville 6

High school softball

Sackets Harbor 7, Alexandria 6

Watertown 6, Lowville 3

South Lewis 5, Belleville Henderson 3

St. Lawrence Central 16, Salmon River 0

St. Lawrence Central 19, Salmon River 4

Edwards-Knox 7, Harrisville 0

Hammond 10, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Brushton-Moira 21, Parishville-Hopkinton 2

Tupper Lake 8, Colton-Pierrepont 7

College softball

Union 6, Clarkson 1

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 17, South Jefferson 3

General Brown 18, Thousand islands 6

Salmon River 30, Malone 3

Canton 18, Plattsburgh 7

Massena 11, Potsdam 5

St. Lawrence Central 7, Colton-Pierrepont 2

Westhill 10, Carthage 4

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 20, General Brown 9

High school golf

OFA 212, Massena 217

Canton 210, Clifton-Fine 292

Salmon River 238, Colton-Pierrepont 316

Watertown 6, Carthage 1

Lowville 5.5, General Brown 1.5

General Brown 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Thousand Islands 4, General Brown 3

Lowville 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.