POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It’s commencement weekend for some North Country colleges.

More than 700 students at Clarkson University will receive their degrees. Undergraduates will cross the stage Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM in Cheel Arena.

More than 800 SUNY Canton students will also graduate Saturday morning at 10:30 AM.

