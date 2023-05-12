LaFargeville building could see some TLC from the Clayton Improvement Association

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Some tender loving care is headed to Main Street.

“This is just the hub of activity in this small town,” said Kristi Dippel, Executive Director of the Clayton Improvement Association.

Renderings of a property in LaFargeville show the transformation the Clayton Improvement Association is working to achieve.

“New interior layout, it’s going to have new walls, floors, windows, doors, entrances, sidewalks. You name it,” said Dippel.

Right now, the building houses a salon, the Post Office and a couple apartments. The rest of the structure is in disrepair.

But there’s a lot of potential for more businesses and more apartments.

So far, the association has been awarded two state grants. One for $1.1 million and another for more than $400 thousand.

“We have received $1.7 million in grants, and our local match, we’ve totaled $1.7 million towards the just under $3 million we’re going to need to do this building,” said Dippel.

Robb Lee works at the Post Office and lives upstairs.

“Can have businesses, another apartment upstairs. I’m sure my daughter would love neighbors,” said Lee.

He says with amount of foot traffic on Main Street it could make a big difference.

“Anything in here would improve business for LaFargeville, and of course me in the Post Office,” said Lee.

And to take the former grocery and hat hub and making it new again.

“We purchased it with the intent to revitalize it and bring it back to where it needs to be,” said Dippel.

Dippel says the design phase of the project will happen this summer with hopes construction will start in 2024.

