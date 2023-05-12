Mary M. Leonard, 87, of Watertown passed away Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary M. Leonard, 87, of Watertown passed away Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Watertown February 12, 1936, daughter of Leo and Ellen Boyne Loftus and she was a graduate of Watertown High School. On March 3, 1962 she married Donald A. Leonard at St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. George McGrath officiating. Mr. Leonard died September 17, 2002.

For a short time she worked at the A & P Grocery and that is where she met Donald. Her greatest enjoyment was raising her family and the Wright boys and then spending time with them and their growing families. Mary was a communicant of Holy Family Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 61 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son David K. Leonard and wife Kimberly, Black River; daughter Amy J. Briggs and husband Rob, LaFargeville; the Wright boys, Bruce and wife Rebecca, Toby, and Travis; eleven grandchildren, Derrick, Jordan, Seth, and Kai Leonard, Michael Briggs, Hailey, Garrett, Rylan, and Jameson Wright, and Ryan and Brandon Heard; two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Jackson Leonard; two sisters, Jean Shay, Boston and Barbara Lamon, Dexter; her dear friend Donna Vout; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by grandson Daniel J. Briggs; three brothers, Christopher, in infancy, and Joseph and Peter Loftus; and two sisters, Ann Loftus and Gerry Rohr.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 14, from 1 - 4 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Monday, May 15, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

