Midtown Towers fire leads to arrest

Watertown's Midtown Towers
Watertown's Midtown Towers(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police made an arrest after a fire at Midtown Towers Friday morning.

City fire officials say the fire happened a little before 8 a.m.

We’re told it was isolated to an 11th floor room.

Officials say the sprinkler system put the fire out by the time crews arrived.

There is little fire damage, but the sprinkler did cause water damage.

The fire department says police are investigating and a person was arrested.

