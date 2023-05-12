CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Nancy E. Wilson, 83, of Chaumont, NY passed away Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in Black River, NY on April 26th, 1940 to Dennis and Dorothy (McIntyre) Henderson, she attended and graduated from Black River High School.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Leo B. Wilson, in the Black River Methodist Church on June 6th, 1958. The pair were married for 63 years when Leo entered into rest on February 5th, 2021 at the age of 83. Nancy is survived by her children, Leo D (Sherri) Wilson, Yvonne (William) Weiler, Scott Wilson, Tina (Roger) Landew, Mark (Cheryl) Wilson, Patty Hallett, and Jason Wilson, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren along with her brother-in- law, George Wilson and several nieces and nephews. Nancy and Leo also adopted 3 children, Christopher Wilson, Marlana Wilson, and David Wilson.

Nancy is predeceased by her husband Leo, her parents, her sister Dorthea (Dottie) Claflin, and her great-granddaughter Kenzington M. Crossman.

Besides raising her family of 7 children and 3 adopted children, she worked many tireless hours managing the family owned restaurant, Bayside, in Chaumont. Cooking and serving customers for many years, she also enjoyed making and selling crafts which she did for a few years. Nancy and her husband Leo were also foster parents to many children for over 28 years, they were always trying to make a difference for a child.

Nancy enjoyed the visits from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she was always happy to see you come through the door.

To Our Mother: Thank you for always providing us with a loving, caring, safe home to grow up in and come back to. Thank you for your devotion to our youngest brother all of his life and for providing him with a stable home where he has routine and comfort. We love you and miss you, you will live in our hearts forever!

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 19th at 11AM at the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church

followed by a burial at the Black River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Hospice of Jefferson County (1398 Gotham Street Watertown, NY) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Chaumont, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

